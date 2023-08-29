CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday evening in the Fuller Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 5400 block of South Shields Avenue around 7 p.m., where they found a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in the back.

After police arrived on scene, the victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

An initial investigation showed the 13-year-old was on the sidewalk in the area when multiple males approached him on foot and opened fire.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.

Police have no one in custody. Area One detectives are leading the investigation.