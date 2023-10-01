CHICAGO — Police say a 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on the Near West Side on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the teen boy was in the 1100 block of West 13th Street when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown individual just after 3 p.m.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can contact CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.