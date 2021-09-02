13-year-old boy shot, killed in Portage Park; 17-year-old charged

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was charged after the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Portage Park.

Chicago police said a 17-year-old boy was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after Isaac Jordan was shot Wednesday around 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 5200 block of West Byron Street.

Issac was rushed to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was initially listed in critical condition and later died.

Chicago police said the shooting was domestic, but did not provide any further information.

Additional charges for the 17-year-old were not filed because officials said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Area Five detectives are investigating.