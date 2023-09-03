CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Englewood, Chicago police say.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the 6000 block of South Elizabeth Street, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the teen boy was standing near a sidewalk in the area when he was hit in the head by gunfire. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local children’s hospital and police say he is in critical condition.

According to police, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.