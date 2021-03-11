13-year-old charged with 2 Calumet Heights carjackings

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection to two Calumet Heights carjackings over the summer.

Chicago police said the teen was charged with two felony counts of vehicular carjacking with a firearm after he was identified as the person who took a car by a 44-year-old woman on July 14 on the 9200 block of South Kingston Avenue.

Police said he was also charged in connection to an armed carjacking of a 22-year-old woman on July 15 on the 9300 block of South Oglesby Avenue.

The 13-year-old was arrested on Wednesday. He is due in court Thursday.

No further information was provided.