CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday following an armed robbery of a man last month.

On Jan. 28 at around 2:10 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of North Keeler on the report of an armed robbery.

Police believe a 13-year-old boy robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint.

The 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in the 4700 block of West Van Buren.

He was charged with armed robbery.