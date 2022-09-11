CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot after breaking into a Kia Sunday afternoon.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was breaking into a Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue around 2:35 p.m. when the owner caught him breaking into his vehicle.

The owner, a 26-year-old male, produced a handgun and shot the 13-year-old in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where his current condition is unknown.

The 26-year-old was taken in for questioning.

Police recovered a weapon from both parties in the incident, one from the 13-year-old and another from the 26-year-old.

Area detectives continue to investigate.