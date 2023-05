Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old was injured when he was shot in the city’s Avondale neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the boy was in an alley around 4:14 p.m. near the 3800 block of West Belmont when he was shot in the right foot by an unknown individual.

Police say he was transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.

Police are investigating the incident.