CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot while inside a residence in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was in a residence near the basement in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue just before 7:50 p.m. when he was struck by unknown gunfire.

The boy was struck to the head and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital initially reported in serious condition.

There is no one in custody at this time and the shooting is under investigation.