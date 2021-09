CHICAGO — A teenage boy, who paramedics say is 13-years-old, is in critical condition after being shot in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood.

According to paramedics, the boy was rushed to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the area of W. Byron St & N. Laramie Ave shortly after 9 p.m.

No additional information was immediately made available by the Chicago Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.