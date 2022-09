CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the knee in Lawndale early Sunday morning.

The boy was walking near the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the left knee and was transported to the West Suburban Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.