CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East 71st Place on the report of a shooting.

Police believe a 13-year-old boy was talking on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right arm and right leg.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.