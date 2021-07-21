13-year-old boy injured in South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO – Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was injured on the South Side following a hit-and-run on Wednesday.

According to police, just before 2:15 p.m., the boy was on the street in the 7200 block of S. Stony Island when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound.

The vehicle did not stop.

The boy suffered injuries to his head and pain in his right shoulder. He was transported by ambulance to Comer Children’s hospital in stable condition.

It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.