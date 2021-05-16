13-year-old boy in critical condition after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the city’s McKinley Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the boy was on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of South Wood Street just before 7:55 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown car, and an occupant inside opened fire.

The boy was struck to the head and neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.