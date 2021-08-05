13-year-old boy critical following double shooting Wednesday night on West Side

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was critically injured following a West Side shooting Wednesday night.

At around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Hamlin Avenue on the report of a double shooting. Police said a 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were sitting in the rear of a parked vehicle when shots were fired.

The 13-year-old was shot in the neck and was last listed in critical condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the left hand and was last listed in good condition.

The victims were transported to Rush by a friend.

There is no one in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

