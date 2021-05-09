14-year-old boy among 4 killed in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was among four people killed in overnight shootings across Chicago that also left five people injured, according to police.

A 36-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was shot multiple times by a known acquaintance in the 600 block of North Homan Avenue just after 9:55 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 14-year-old boy was shot to death in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was discovered shot in the abdomen in the 10-100 block of South Springfield Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he was unable to provide officers with details of the incident due to injury. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the boy as 14-year-old Eddie Thigpen. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 10:25 p.m. before being transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by a friend. He was later pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 48-year-old woman is in serious condition after exchanging gunfire with a familiar man in Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, according to police. Police said the woman fired several shots toward the man at approximately 11 p.m. in the 13600 block of South Brainard Avenue before the man returned fire, striking the woman once in the neck. The woman was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition and is in police custody. Police are currently searching for the male shooter. The incident remains under investigation.

A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Elsdon neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man sustained a gunshot to the leg in the 5600 block of South Kolmar Avenue at approximately 12:15 a.m. and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 35-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was sitting in his car in the 1600 block of East 70th Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. when an unknown car pulled alongside his before an occupant inside opened fire. The car fled the scene and the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking home in the 800 block of East 67th Street at approximately 12:35 a.m. when he was approached by a black sedan. An unknown man from inside began shouting at the victim and began to shoot before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the ankle and was listed in stable condition at University of Chicago Hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 27-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a parked vehicle with an acquaintance in the 1200 block of West 13th Street when the acquaintance exited the car and demanded money from the victim. The victim refused before the perpetrator drew a weapon and opened fire. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 32-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Belmont-Cragin neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was walking outside in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue at approximately 4:15 a.m. when a dark SUV pulled up to him and stopped. A perpetrator inside the vehicle began shooting at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was shot once in the leg and was listed in good condition prior to transport to Illinois Masonic Hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

Note: Chicago police previously reported a fatal shooting victim’s age to be 13 years old. This has been updated with information from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.