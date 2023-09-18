CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy accused of robbing a man at gunpoint is facing a felony charge after his arrest on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Police say the teen boy was arrested just before 2:30 p.m. in the city’s Austin neighborhood, only minutes after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the same area.

According to police, the robbery happened in Austin, in the 5700 block of West Huron Street. Officers say the 59-year-old man was allegedly held up by the teen, who then stole property from the man.

Officers say the teen is now facing a felony charge of robbery with a firearm.

Police provided details about the teen’s arrest in a news release sent out on Monday morning.

Police have not identified the juvenile or the victim involved.