CHICAGO — Thirteen people have been charged following a federal drug investigation into fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine trafficking on the West Side.

Many of those charged, including the group’s suspected leader, are members of the Traveling Vice Lords gang, according to the Department of Justice.

Authorities said they conducted a multi-year investigation into the alleged trafficking to shut down an open-air drug market in Humboldt Park.

On Wednesday, multiple search warrants of multiple locations in Chicago and the suburbs were executed.

Authorities seized approximately ten firearms, two 50-round drum ammunition magazines, several extended ammunition magazines, more than a kilogram of cocaine, more than 250 grams of heroin containing fentanyl, and approximately nine vehicles that allegedly were used in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.

The following 11 men have been charged with federal drug conspiracy.

Terrance Sanders, 40, of Aurora

Shavelle Sims, 32, of Glendale Heights

Tyron Paulk, 36, of Bellwood

Samuel Lopez, 33, of Chicago

DeMecco Tartt, 30, of Chicago

Tarance Banks, 30, of Calumet City

DeAndre Maddox, 34, of Chicago

DeLawrence Ison, 38, of Chicago

LaVell Griffin, 33, of Chicago

Brian Williams, 20 of Chicago

Raheem Smith, 30, of Bolingbrook

Sanders, Paulk and Smith are also each charged with possessing a firearm.

Additionally, two others not listed above, Partganan Burch, 36, of Chicago and DeMorris Hill, 41, of South Holland, were charged with controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to the Department of Justice, Sanders allegedly led the organization that operated the market in the 3400 block of Chicago Avenue.

Most of the 13 were arrested Wednesday and have begun making initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Chicago. In addition to the federal charges, 19 other individuals were charged in state court. Those names are unavailable at this time.