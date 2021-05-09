12-year-old girl shot, killed in Hazel Crest

CHICAGO – A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed in Hazel Crest last night, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

WGN has learned that the fatal shooting happened in the Carriage Hills subdivision at a home located on Arlington Lane around 10 p.m. The medical examiner identified the juvenile shooting victim as Erica Gibson.

While the shooting happened in Hazel Crest, WGN has learned that the girl was from the South Side of Chicago. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

WGN has reached out to police for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

