12-year-old girl shot in head on birthday dies

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl shot in the head while in a car on the South Side Tuesday night has died.

At around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2300 block of West 72nd Place on the report of a shooting.

Police said someone began firing shots from the street and struck a 12-year-old girl, later identified as Nyzieya Moore, who was in a vehicle with her family, in the back of the head. Moore was shot on her birthday, family said.

The family drove Moore to Holy Cross before she was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

She died from her injuries on Friday.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the family is devastated.

“We need to seriously start turning these individuals in,” he said following the shooting. “If you have any video surveillance, any knowledge, license plates, anything, it doesn’t matter.”

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.