CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was shot to death in the city’s South Chicago community area in what police believe to be a domestic-related incident.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was discovered unresponsive by a witness in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and a 36-year-old woman was placed into custody. The incident remains under investigation.