CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was shot Thursday night on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan in the Washington Park neighborhood.

According to police, the 12-year-old was standing in an alley speaking to a friend, when he was shot by someone. The boy was struck in the leg and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

He was then transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.