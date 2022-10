CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was shot on the city’s West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of S. Albany. Police said the boy was walking when someone from inside a gray sedan opened fire.

The wounded teen was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The gunman fled the scene. No one is in custody.

Area four detectives are investigating. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.