CHICAGO — Two children were injured in a drive-by shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.

A 12-year-old and 13-year-old boy were standing on a porch of a home on the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Friday night when shots were fired from a passing silver SUV.

Both boys suffered a gunshot wound to their legs and were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.