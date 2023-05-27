CHICAGO — Chicago police reported 12 people shot, three fatally, in overnight shootings all over the Chicagoland area ahead of the holiday weekend.

Police reported that a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue around 12:50 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the left armpit. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Around 1:18 a.m., police found a 25-year-old man near the 1400 block of West 49th Street inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head. he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, a 34-year-old man was found on the sidewalk near the 500 block of West Surf Street with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

Two women were standing on a sidewalk near the 2300 block of West 18th Street around 2:55 a.m. when shots were fired.

A 36-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead, A 37-year-old woman was also shot in the face. Reports say she is in critical condition.

There is no one in custody for any of the incidents and police are investigating the incidents.