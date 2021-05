CHICAGO — At least 11 people have been shot, two fatally, since 4 p.m. Monday in Chicago.

The most recent incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Arthington Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say a man shot at two victims sitting in a car. A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and died at a hospital. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody in any of the shootings.