12 people injured in overnight shootings across city’s South, West Sides

CHICAGO — 12 people were injured Saturday night in Sunday morning in numerous shootings across Chicago’s South and West Sides, according to police.
- A 46-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. The man was standing outside his residence in the 8700 block of South Carpenter Street at approximately 8 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man sustained gunshot wounds to the back, arm and hand and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment. There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.
- A 32-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was in the 5600 block of West Madison Street just before 10:40 p.m. when he sustained gunshot wounds to the back and each arm. The man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. The two men were outside in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. when they heard several shots and felt pain. The 35-year-old man was shot in the knee and was listed in stable condition prior to transport to Stroger Hospital. The 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach and left arm and was listed in critical condition prior to transport to Stroger Hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 22-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago’s Lower West Side neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was driving in the 1800 block of South Paulina Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. when his driver side window shattered. The man realized he was shot in the upper back and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.
- A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was in the 5700 block of South Elizabeth Street just before 11:25 p.m. when he was shot in the hand. He self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 3700 block of West Huron Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and self-transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 51-year-old woman was shot while driving in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was traveling in the 2000 block of East 75th Street just after 1:30 a.m. when her front windshield shattered. She realized she was shot in the hand and was listed in good condition prior to transport to University of Chicago Hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in the 1500 block of South Pulaski Road at approximately 2 a.m. when two unknown men fired shots towards him. He sustained a gunshot wound to the knee and was listed in stable condition prior to transport to a local hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was filling up his vehicle in the 1900 block of West Augusta Boulevard just before 2:35 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who opened fire and fled the scene. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and self-transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was listed in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.
- A 26-year-old man was shot while driving in his car in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was traveling northbound in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue just after 3:05 a.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man sustained four gunshot wounds and self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 35-year-old woman was shot while traveling as a passenger in a car in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood, according to police. Police said the woman was in the front passenger seat in the 9400 block of South Halsted Street traveling northbound just after 4:05 a.m. when an occupant inside a white pick-up truck opened fire. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was listed in critical condition prior to transport to University of Chicago Hospital. There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.