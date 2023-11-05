CHICAGO — A little girl is in critical condition after she was shot on the city’s South Side on Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to Chicago police, the 11-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her head after someone fired shots into her home from outside.

Police say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 68th Place in Englewood.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police say two people have been taken in for questioning and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Authorities held a press conference on Sunday evening offering updates on the shooting. The full press conference can be viewed in the video player above.

Area One Detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CPD Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.