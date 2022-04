CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in Morgan Park late Friday night, according to police.

Police said the girl was in an apartment in the 900 block of West 115th Street just after 11:05 p.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the neck.

Officials said the incident appears to be accidental and the girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.