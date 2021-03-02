11-year-old girl shot in the face at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot in the face when she was at a West Pullman gas station.

Ny-Andrea Dyer was sitting in the back seat of a car at a gas station on west 127th Street around 11 p.m. Monday when the shooting began.

Police said a 19-year-old man was exiting the gas station store when another man fired shots in his direction. The 19-yearold was shot in the groin and then returned fire.

The suspect also shot Ny-Andrea in the face. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The 11-year-old’s family said they want people to get rid of their guns. They are asking for prayers as Ny-Andrea fights for her life.

The 19-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

There is no relation between the two people who were shot.

Ny-Andrea’s family wants anyone with information to come forward.