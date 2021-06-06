11-year-old girl among over 50 shot, 5 killed over weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO – An 11-year-old girl is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood.

Officers say the girl was shot in the lower back around 9 p.m. after an unidentified occupant of a red vehicle opened fire in the 11700 block of S. Michigan.

The girl was taken to Roseland Hospital by a family member, police stated.

The girl is one of over 50 people who were shot in Chicago this weekend, with five people having died from their injuries.

On Monday, CPD Superintendent David Brown is expected to speak on the department’s public safety strategy as the city aims to mitigate gun violence.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.