CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl and 22-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of W. Crystal. The man and girl were in the alley changing a tire when three men approached and began shooting towards them.

The man was struck in the right buttocks and the lower right leg. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The girl was struck in the lower left leg and also transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one in custody. Area four detectives are investigating.