11-year-old boy shot in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood

CHICAGO – An 11-year-old boy was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of W. 119th St. around 5:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was inside a vehicle when a white Honda pulled up alongside and began firing shots.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

No suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for the latest.