CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was injured following a drive-by shooting Thursday night involving three other victims.

At around 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 4100 block of West Monroe on the report of multiple shooting victims.

An 11-year-old boy, later identified as Tony Goodman, was shot in the thigh and rushed to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Family told WGN News Goodman is now in good condition.

In addition to the boy, a 31-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were also shot in and transported in serious condition.

People in two separate cars were shooting at each other as they were driving down the street at the time of the incident. Happy birthday balloons were spotted at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.