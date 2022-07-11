CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was arrested early Monday morning following an attempted armed carjacking on the South Side.

At around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue on the report of an attempted carjacking.

Police believe an 11-year-old boy was one of two involved in an attempted armed carjacking of a 48-year-old woman. The boy was arrested moments later in the 3500 block of South Calumet Avenue.

He was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Read More Chicago News headlines

The boy is due in court on Tuesday.