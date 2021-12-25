11-year-old boy among 2 wounded in Far Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting at a Jefferson Park apartment late Friday night, according to police.

Police said a 25-year-old man and 11-year-old boy were inside an apartment on the second floor of a building in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue just after 11;35 p.m. when a gunman known to the victims opened fire.

Both the 25-year-old man and 11-year-old boy were struck to the right leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The gunman is in custody and the incident remains under investigation by Area Five detectives.