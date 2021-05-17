11-year-old boy, 19-year-old man arrested for alleged Buena Park carjacking

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man are facing charges following an alleged carjacking Saturday in Buena Park.

John Daniels, 19, and a boy, 11, are charged with vehicular hijacking, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

The carjacking happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of West Buena Avenue. The pair were arrested less than two hours later, just before 3:45 p.m., in the 4200 block of West Van Buren.

Officers attempted to curb the vehicle and it crashed into a fence, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News