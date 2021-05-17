11-year-old boy, 19-year-old man arrested for alleged Buena Park carjacking

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man are facing charges following an alleged carjacking Saturday in Buena Park.

John Daniels, 19, and a boy, 11, are charged with vehicular hijacking, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

The carjacking happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of West Buena Avenue. The pair were arrested less than two hours later, just before 3:45 p.m., in the 4200 block of West Van Buren.

Officers attempted to curb the vehicle and it crashed into a fence, police said.