CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD.

Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South Side around 9:40 pm. A 27-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, another 27-year-old was shot in the right leg and a 29-year-old was shot in the right hand. All men were transported to a hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and police are still investigating.