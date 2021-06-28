11 shot, 1 killed in Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday night left 11 people injured, with one of the victims dying from their injuries, according to police.

Police said the victims were all gathered outside in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue at approximately 10:53 p.m. when three unknown men emerged from an alley and fired shots into the crowd.

The perpetrators are not in custody with the shooting under investigation.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 57-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition

A 23-year-old woman was struck in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound and his condition is unknown at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 38-year-old woman was struck in the arm and leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

A 21-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the head and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A 42-year-old man was struck in the leg and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A 29-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

A 34-year-old man was struck several times in the torso and leg and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

A woman of an unknown age was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital.

Since 6 p.m. on Friday until midnight Monday morning, at least 73 people were shot in the city of Chicago, with five having died from their injuries.