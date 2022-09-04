CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm.

A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South Evans Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night when he got into a verbal altercation with another known man who then fired shots at the man and fled. According to police, officers entered and discovered the shot man on the floor with a gunshot wound to his right neck and arm area. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is currently in custody and police are investigating.

Two men were walking near the 200 block of South Wabash Street in the Loop around 12:05 a.m. Saturday night when they got into a verbal altercation with another man who was accompanied by a woman wearing all pink. According to police the man shot both men and fled the scene with the woman. Both men are in critical condition and police are investigating.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near the 6000 block of South Ada Street in Englewood around 12:20 a.m. where a 22 -year-old man was running on the sidewalk who stated he was just shot. According to police, the man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The man refused to answer questions. No one is in custody and police are investigating.

Officers responding to a shots fired call near the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue around 4:43 a.m. noticed a man running towards their squad car. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was transported to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. There is no other information provided and police are investigating.

All other shootings are being investigated by the Chicago Police Department.