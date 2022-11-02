CHICAGO — Chicago police report nearly a dozen robberies have happened in the same area where officers opened fire on a suspect Tuesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Sources tell WGN News the officers were part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail.

Luis Antonio Zayas said he was waiting in his car to take his grandson to school in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, when robbers opened the vehicle’s door and held a gun to his head.

“They said they want money, they want money. And I said, ‘please, please police, please help me!’,” Zayas said.

Not far from that incident in an unmarked city building, police sources say members of Lightfoot’s security detail heard the calls for help from the robbery on Monticello Avenue — and attempted to stop the robbery, exchanging gunfire with the offenders. At least two officers opened fire.

A doorbell camera caught the conversation moments after shots were fired.

The suspects got away, just as they did in a string of recent car thefts.

Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday morning reporting that 11 vehicles, mostly Kia’s and Hyundai’s, have been stolen since Oct. 17.

Incident times and locations are listed below:

1500 block of N. Monticello Ave on Oct 17, 2022 at 3 p.m.

1400 block of N Hamlin Ave on Oct 20 at 12 a.m.

3900 block of W Cortland St. on Oct 23 at 12 p.m.

1900 block of N Ridgeway Ave on Oct 24 at 6:30 p.m.

3700 block of W Hirsch St on Oct 24 at 12:30 p.m.

3900 block of W Armitage Ave on Oct 24 at 1 p.m.

1700 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 25 at 9:30 a.m.

1500 block of N Hamlin Ave on on Oct 26 at 8 p.m.

1800 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 28 at 6 p.m.

1700 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 28 at 12 a.m.

3600 block of W Wabansia Ave on Oct 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Police believe the cars are then used to commit armed robberies in the area.

Some of the car thefts happened on the same block as Tuesday’s shooting.