CHICAGO — A robbery crew working the North and West sides hit at least 11 people in the span of four hours.

A robbery was reported Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of West Fullerton around 2:00 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up with a man wearing dark-colored clothing jumped out and presented a gun.

The same incident took place an hour later in the 1500 block of North Avenue and many more took place within minutes of each other.

The crew hit four times within the 4:00 hour and three times within the 5:00 hour

Police do not have a good description of the crew but are searching for the back Kia SUV associated with the incidents.