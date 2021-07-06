106 shot, 16 dead since Friday; residents left with questions

CHICAGO — After a violent holiday weekend where 106 people were shot, 16 of them killed, residents in the South and West sides were left trying to understand why shootings keep happening in their neighborhoods.

Some of those shot over the weekend were children, including a 15-year-old who was shot near the South Langley Avenue and East Marquette Road just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said the teen boy was on the sidewalk when a dark colored vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots from inside the car.

He was shot in the back and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. His family said he is going to be OK.

Later that sane night, police said two more teens were shot near the corner of North Clarendon and West Montrose avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the two were walking when someone fired shots, possibly from a vehicle.

A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the ankle. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back, hip and leg. He was eventually transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

After the violent weekend, many residents are left with questions.

“I don’t know why it’s like that in our community,” Breesha Williams, a Chicago resident, said. “When there’s a gathering, there’s a shooting. You can see people having a great time, and next thing you know, everyone is crying. “

Activist are calling for Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS Supt. David Brown to resign from their positions and said city leaders don’t have a grasp on the violence.