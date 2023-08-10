CHICAGO — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in two armed robberies and one shooting of mail carriers last week.

The armed robbery and shooting took place on the 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue in Chicago’s Kilbourn neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

Another armed robbery of a USPS mail carrier took place just before 3:45 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Sawyer Avenue in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Postal inspectors are seeking to identify a person of interest who may be involved in the letter carrier robberies and shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. When connected, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 4088796.