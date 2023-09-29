CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured while inside her South Side home by a stray bullet that entered from outside, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 6400 block of South Racine in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the girl was inside a rear bedroom of the residence when shots were fired from outside, striking the victim in the right leg.

She was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.