Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating an incident where a 10-month-old baby girl was found dead in Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon.

The medical examiner’s office identified her as Omega Coombs.

According to police, the baby was found unresponsive in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue around 1:22 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there were no visible signs of trauma.

The child was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead. There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.