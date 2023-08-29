CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert to residents in West Town, Douglass Park and the Lower and Near West Sides about a string of ten robberies that happened in a span of two hours Tuesday morning.

Police said in each instance, a group of 2-5 Black males around the ages of 15-25, wearing dark-colored clothing and black ski masks, arrived at a location where they got out of a vehicle displaying multiple guns, took victims’ personal belongings — and in some cases — assaulted the victims.

Incident times and locations

4400 block of West Fifth Ave on August 29, 2023 at 3:29 A.M.

2300 block of West Grand Ave on August 29, 2023 at 3:30 A.M.

1200 block of South Campbell Ave on August 29, 2023 at 3:49 A.M.

1800 block of South Western Ave on August 29, 2023 at 4:00 A.M.

1600 block of West Cermak Rd on August 29, 2023 at 4:15 A.M.

Police said a 67-year-old man was exiting a business when he was approached by at least three unknown males armed with guns who demanded his property. One of the males hit him over the head and forcefully took his property before fleeing the scene in what the victim said was a white Kia sedan.

1800 block of South Allport St on August 29, 2023 at 4:20 A.M.

Police said a 42-year-old man was on the street when he was approached by at least three males armed with guns who demanded his property. The victim complied and the offenders took his belongings before getting in a white sedan and fleeing the scene. The victim was uninjured.

1600 block of West Lake St on August 29, 2023 at 5:10 A.M.

Police said a 44-year-old man was exiting his parked vehicle when two two males approached him. The two males pulled out guns and demanded his property. The victim complied, and the two armed males took his property before getting in a white sedan and fleeing the scene.

1000 block of North Ashland Ave on August 29, 2023 at 5:25 A.M.

Police said a 36-year-old and 61-year-old man were outside when at least two unknown armed individuals got out of a white sedan and approached them. The two armed individuals demanded their property, and the victims complied. The two armed individuals took their property, got back in the white sedan, and fled the scene.

500 block of North Ashland Ave on August 29, 2023 at 5:26 A.M.

Police said a 55-year-old man was outside a business when a white sedan approached and three males got out, displayed firearms and took the victim’s personal property before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

2300 block of West Grenshaw St on August 29, 2023 at 5:29 A.M.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest in the investigation of any of these incidents, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.

Police have no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.