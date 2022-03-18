CHICAGO — A 1-year-old girl is in good condition after being grazed by a bullet in the Belmont Cragin community area Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the child was shot at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue. The girl was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle when an unknown gunman in a white SUV opened fire, grazing the child in the neck.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.