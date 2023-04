Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A one-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in a residence in North Lawndale has been identified.

The medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Zaiden Collins of Chicago.

Police said that Collins was found Thursday afternoon in a residence at the 1300 block of South Kedzie Street unconscious. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with trauma to the body and was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.