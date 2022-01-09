1-year-old boy, teen kidnapped on Northwest Side, suspect in custody

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were kidnapped as part of a carjacking in the city’s Belmont Cragin community area late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said an adult woman walked into a store at approximately 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Fullerton Avenue, leaving a 15-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy inside the car, a running black 2008 SUV of an unknown make and model.

An unknown man then jumped into the vehicle and fled with both children. The man then drove to the intersection of Belden Avenue and LaPorte Avenue, demanding the 15-year-old girl to get out of the vehicle before fleeing further with the 1-year-old boy.

Officers then observed the vehicle traveling in the 3700 block of West North Avenue shortly thereafter where the man was taken into custody. The 1-year-old boy was taken to Norwegian Hospital for observation and is in good condition.

The incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.